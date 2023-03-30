Lizzo never misses an opportunity to speak up for the oppressed. She was recognized as the People’s Champion at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards because of her indomitable fight. Lately, she’s using her platform to support the transgender community. She began March by tweeting about transphobia, fatphobia, and racism; she’s ending it with an actionable step.

Lizzo has introduced “YOUR SKIN” from her Yitty brand, “gender-affirming shapewear for all gender identities.” Coincidentally (or perhaps not), Yitty officially launched one year ago today, March 30.

“You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin,” Lizzo tweeted. “We’ve been working on this a long time & it’s finally ready! Binder tops & tucking thongs coming this summer!”

Introducing.. YOUR SKIN by @Yitty Gender affirming shapewear for all gender identities You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin. We’ve been working on this a long time & it’s finally ready! Binder tops & tucking thongs coming this summer !❤️ pic.twitter.com/S46141CzE9 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) March 30, 2023

The official Yitty Instagram account added, “The rumors are true: YOUR SKIN by YITTY is coming late summer 2023 and will be here to stay, forever! Our Binder Top and Tucking Thong are designed with the comfortable, shaping compression y’all love, with additional seam and stitch details to keep you snatched AF in alllll the right places. Time to feel more like YOU.”

Lizzo also posted the news to Instagram alongside a behind-the-scenes video from the campaign shoot. Her caption explained what inspired her to create this line.