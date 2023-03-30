Lizzo never misses an opportunity to speak up for the oppressed. She was recognized as the People’s Champion at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards because of her indomitable fight. Lately, she’s using her platform to support the transgender community. She began March by tweeting about transphobia, fatphobia, and racism; she’s ending it with an actionable step.
Lizzo has introduced “YOUR SKIN” from her Yitty brand, “gender-affirming shapewear for all gender identities.” Coincidentally (or perhaps not), Yitty officially launched one year ago today, March 30.
“You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin,” Lizzo tweeted. “We’ve been working on this a long time & it’s finally ready! Binder tops & tucking thongs coming this summer!”
Introducing.. YOUR SKIN by @Yitty
Gender affirming shapewear for all gender identities
You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin.
We’ve been working on this a long time & it’s finally ready!
Binder tops & tucking thongs coming this summer !❤️ pic.twitter.com/S46141CzE9
The official Yitty Instagram account added, “The rumors are true: YOUR SKIN by YITTY is coming late summer 2023 and will be here to stay, forever! Our Binder Top and Tucking Thong are designed with the comfortable, shaping compression y’all love, with additional seam and stitch details to keep you snatched AF in alllll the right places. Time to feel more like YOU.”
Lizzo also posted the news to Instagram alongside a behind-the-scenes video from the campaign shoot. Her caption explained what inspired her to create this line.
“I’ve watched countless videos of people crafting their own garments to wrap or tuck their bodies so their body can truly feel like theirs. I’ve heard people talk about their preference of wanting to be fluid in how they want to present their bodies depending on their mood or style of clothing. And I wanted to help,” she wrote. “I called my team at yitty and they immediately jumped to action. It took 2 years of extensive wear testing, community feedback, and attention to detail. I’m excited to say we have a great product that’s promises to grow and expand with Your needs.”
Lizzo continued, “I’ve already read positive comments about how we can offer more to the non-binary, trans, gender-fluid community I wanna hear more! Your feedback is not only valuable but a necessity to us. Because we do this for You. Every Damn Body. Xoxo Lizzo.”
The announcement comes a week after Lizzo took to Twitter to bring awareness to “anti-LGBTQIA legislation … being passed banning gender-affirming health care & drag shows”:
Hi! As we speak:
– the ceo of tiktok is being interrogated by congress with intent to ban TikTok in America
– anti lgbtqia legislation is being passed banning gender affirming health care & drag shows
– Jim Crow era laws are being reinstated in Mississippi
— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) March 23, 2023
See some of the initial fan reaction to Yitty’s upcoming gender-affirming line below.
this is so special it made me cry thank you so much @lizzo this means so much to us pic.twitter.com/WddGNR0eWV
— alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) March 30, 2023
this is so amazing, blowing my mind a little https://t.co/5EgY336xgM
— alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) March 30, 2023
when I got my first binder only one website existed to get them. literally it’s so amazing to see a superstar create gender affirming shapewear to make people feel more comfortable in their bodies. thank youuuu @lizzo pic.twitter.com/27Up2IMSfG
— alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) March 30, 2023
BINDER TOPS??? Lizzo… i love you more than words could ever explain.
— MX. LUCILFER → Dream Con 2023! (@antii__sociial) March 30, 2023
Okay but these are gonna make my drag so much easier 🥹❤️👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/MYATfdDX1n
— Milagro Cortez (@MilagroCortez) March 30, 2023
Wow this is amazing!!! As a Transman and creator im so excited to try this and show it to my audience!!
— elliot🍒 (@very_elliot) March 30, 2023
In the midst of endless hate and propaganda spewed toward the trans community seeing such a public figure do something like this is so fucking cool.
— alex (@t4tswift) March 30, 2023
Thank you for this. An artist with a platform who's helping so many people.
— River the Rover 🤖™️ (@connectedrootz) March 30, 2023
@lizzo releasing Yitty’s new gender affirming line on trans visibility day feels like a really good hug
— Mak🪐 (@makenziek_) March 30, 2023
Thank you for the love & support 😘🤍🌈🎊
— YITTY (@Yitty) March 30, 2023
After all the transphobia on my tl, LIZZO lights up my life because of her collar with @Yitty I don’t ask y’all to understand. I don’t even ask y’all to care. All most of us want is respect and basic comfort. And nobody has given that to me like Lizzo. Really.
— Gee🤍My Little Starcatcher (@FAD3DTOGR3YMGC) March 30, 2023
@lizzo @Yitty you gotta have @DoctorJonPaul in this campaign!! https://t.co/FOnjNm2KXa
— Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) March 30, 2023
Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.