On Monday, Lizzo celebrated her 32nd birthday and all the success she’s had in the last year. While the singer received a huge amount of support and love for her birthday from friends and fans alike, one birthday wish mattered more than the rest. The singer took to social media to share her unabridged joy after seeing that Beyonce had wished her a happy birthday.

On her official website, Beyonce publically wished Lizzo a happy birthday. The heartfelt post included an adorable picture of Lizzo as a chubby-cheeked baby sporting oversized yellow glasses and a bright pink bow. Upon seeing the post, Lizzo lost it. Filming a selfie video of her reaction, Lizzo shed tears of joy. “Beyonce wished me a happy birthday on her website,” she said while wiping away tears. “She knows it’s my birthday. Thank you, Beyonce. Oh my god, thank you, Beyonce. She knows I exist. I don’t know what to do with myself.”

.@lizzo reacts to Beyoncé wishing her a happy 32nd birthday. 💖 pic.twitter.com/KpiDWYjeEV — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) April 29, 2020

Along with sharing a candid video of her reaction, Lizzo thanked the pop star on her Instagram. “I don’t know how to ACT,” Lizzo wrote in the caption. “She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY!”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.