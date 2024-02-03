It appears Lizzo’s plans to release new music could be delayed. According to Billboard, the “Bad Day” singer’s free time might be spent fighting to clear her name. Back in August 2023, Lizzo’s former dancers filed an explosive lawsuit against the singer, alleging that while on the road with her, they endured a hostile work environment and experienced sexual harassment.

Since then, Lizzo and the three ex-employees have pleaded their cases with the judge overseeing the case. By October, Lizzo’s legal team requested that the case be dismissed, citing the anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) statute. Based on reports from Billboard, the judge has denied Lizzo’s request for a dismissal. This means the case could go to trial.

After Lizzo’s initial request to dismiss the case, her team reportedly also filed to have the case sealed. It’s unclear if the judge has issued a final decision regarding that request.

Lizzo maintains her innocence on all accounts, denying the claims iIn a statement. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she wrote. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

