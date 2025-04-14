When Lizzo revealed she nearly started a rock band with bestie SZA and Kehlani users online took it as a joke. But the “Pink (Bad Day)” singer’s confession was quite true. Yesterday (April 12), Lizzo gave Saturday Night Live viewers a preview of what could have been.

Lizzo went full rock star For her first performance as the late night show’s musical guest. The live medley of singles “Love In Real Life” and “Still Bad,” proved that Lizzo has everything necessary to transition into the genre.

But instead of focusing on her musical prowess, Lizzo sneak in several subtle nods to other Black music icons across sonic spaces. Opening the set with background singers coordinated in the Black Liberation Flag color scheme, Lizzo ensured the unifying message was loud and clear. With a decked out custom electronic guitar strapped to her chest and a pronounced perfectly fluffed afro, Lizzo seemed to pay tribute to two late musicians–Betty Davis and Jimi Hendrix. As Lizzo’s distressed fishnet tights delivered flashback to the late Tina Turner.

Later in the set as Lizzo was joined by an army of background dancers, the references to Janet Jackson’s iconic “Rhythm Nation” music video could not be missed. Whether Lizzo’s SNL performance served as a sonic sample of her forthcoming album or just preparation for her role as rock and roll’s godmother Sister Rosetta Tharpe viewers at home loved it.

Watch Lizzo’s medley performance of “Love In Real Life” and “Still” on Saturday Night Live above.