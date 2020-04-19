Lizzo was rewarded for a strong 2019 when she won three Grammy awards for Best Contemporary Album with Cuz I Love You, Best Pop Solo Performance with “Truth Hurts,” and Best Traditional R&B Performance with “Jerome.” Almost a month after winning the awards, Lizzo announced that she was back in the studio recording new music with an energetic video. Unforeseen at the time, the coronavirus pandemic would later rock the music industry, as well as the world.

Through it all, Lizzo has repeatedly done her part to contribute and help relieve the struggles for many. Returning to do the same once again, she joined a plethora of performers for the One World: Together At Home festival on Saturday to perform an Aretha Franklin cover.

Absolutely beautiful. Lizzo performs "A Change is Gonna Come." 🙏#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/mf75dsQgqE — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

Led off by Lady Gaga in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, Lizzo joined in later to perform Aretha Franklin’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” during the livestreamed festival. Lizzo also shared some words of optimism for viewers at the end of her set.

“Thank you to everyone working hard to keep us safe, thank you to everyone staying home, keeping themselves safe,” she said. “I love you, we got this, we’ll get through this together.”

Her performance follows Lady Gaga’s set where she delivered a cover of Nat King Cole’s “Smile.” Lizzo has joined Diddy’s dance-a-thon in support of healthcare workers and prior to that, she donated lunches to workers all across the country as a thank you for fighting the virus.