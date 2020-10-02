Getty Image
Music

Lizzo Rejoices At Her Appearance In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show In A Heartwarming Video

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty fashion shows have become a big deal after last year’s was made available on Amazon Prime Video. That was the case for this year’s event as well, and the show went live when the clock struck midnight on October 2. Performing during this year’s event were Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Rosalia, Miguel, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, and Mustard, along with special appearances from Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, and Lizzo.

Lizzo, for one, was pretty excited about being involved, as she showed of her enthusiasm in a video shared to her Instagram Story last night. She posted a clip of she and some friends watching the show, specifically the part where she takes the stage and dances. Throughout the video, Lizzo’s pals were shouting and cheering as they watched Lizzo flash her seductive moves on stage.

This year’s show proved to be incredible popular. Upon trying to watch, some viewers were placed in a queue due to high traffic and greeted with a message that read, “Due to extremele high traffic from the Savage X Fenty Show, you’ve been placed in our online queue and will be granted access as soon as possible.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of September 2020
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×