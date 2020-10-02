Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty fashion shows have become a big deal after last year’s was made available on Amazon Prime Video. That was the case for this year’s event as well, and the show went live when the clock struck midnight on October 2. Performing during this year’s event were Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Rosalia, Miguel, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, and Mustard, along with special appearances from Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, and Lizzo.

Lizzo, for one, was pretty excited about being involved, as she showed of her enthusiasm in a video shared to her Instagram Story last night. She posted a clip of she and some friends watching the show, specifically the part where she takes the stage and dances. Throughout the video, Lizzo’s pals were shouting and cheering as they watched Lizzo flash her seductive moves on stage.

Lizzo & friends celebrate her appearance on @Rihanna’s #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW in cute new video. 💕 pic.twitter.com/byy9SEXsCi — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 2, 2020

This year’s show proved to be incredible popular. Upon trying to watch, some viewers were placed in a queue due to high traffic and greeted with a message that read, “Due to extremele high traffic from the Savage X Fenty Show, you’ve been placed in our online queue and will be granted access as soon as possible.”

