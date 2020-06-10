Lizzo has often discussed issues related to body positivity, both in her music and outside of it. Now she has again addressed the subject, this time taking to TikTok to call out those who are critical of her body.

.@Lizzo addresses people commenting on her weight and health in new TikTok: “It may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type.” pic.twitter.com/UGqMi9TyiP — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) June 10, 2020

The minute-long video is a compilation of clips of Lizzo engaging in various types of physical activity and posing in revealing outfits. She says in a voiceover:

“Hey. So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f*cking business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job. So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f*cking self and worry about your own g*ddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a f*cking cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”

Watch the video above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.