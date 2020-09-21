Reason Spills His Guts On His Reflective New Single, ‘The Soul (Pt. 2)’

Del Amo, California-bred, TDE-backed rapper Reason is back with a new track, just in time for his birthday. He celebrates turning 30 with “The Soul (Pt. 2),” a reflective track produced by Lonestarrmuzik and Bregma. As it sounds, “The Soul (Pt. 2)” is a followup to a previous single Reason dropped in 2018. The original “The Soul” was released in celebration of Reason’s signing to TDE; the newer one is an introspective recollection of Reason’s life since.

To recap; he re-released his album There You Have It in September 2018 to critical acclaim, then went on his first tour opening for new labelmate Jay Rock. He was one of the 100 or so artists invited to the Atlanta recording sessions for Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation, featuring on the standout track “LamboTruck” with Dreamville’s Los Angeles county representative Cozz (earning him his first platinum plaque), and toured with JID.

Earlier this year, he teased his second studio album under Top Dawg Entertainment, New Beginnings, and released the single “Might Not Make It” as part of Top Dawg’s Fan Appreciation week. Also this year, he released the singles “Trapped In,” “Pop Sh*t” with Ab-Soul, and “Field N****s.” After becoming one of the more prolific members of the South LA rap crew, Reason’s next project has built up a level of anticipation rivaling even TDE’s most well-known members.

Listen to Reason’s new single “The Soul (Pt. 2)” above.