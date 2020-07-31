The commercial height of Logic’s career came in 2017, when he released his single “1-800-273-8255.” The song became his highest-charting track, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite that being a rare level of success that most musicians don’t ever achieve, Logic says that this period was actually the “lowest point” of his life.

He sat down for an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, and he discussed the pressures of that level of fame, and whether or not he’d do it again:

“The thing is, before ‘1-800’ had popped off on the Everybody album, I was just a known rapper, but I went from that to… pop, known… When you do that, I’m like, ‘Oh OK, now I get it Selena [Gomez], now I get it Justin [Bieber]. OK, I get it, Taylor [Swift]. Like, I get it, dog. Y’all get it. Y’all be getting ripped apart. These people don’t even know you, they just be sh*tting on you. […] My lowest point, my deepest, darkest, depressed state that I’ve ever been in was my most famous, my most wealthy, my most known. People don’t understand that. Would I do it all over again? Yes, because I made it here and I’m still fighting and learning every day.”

Watch the full interview above, with Logic speaking about his low point coming at 38:33 into the video.