Logic has a habit of freestyling his big announcements and releases and in his video for “No Pressure Freestyle,” he makes the announcement of his biggest release yet. The 29-year-old rapper is soon to be a father, as he reveals in the three-minute long freestyle, backed by his trusty DJ, Rhetorik. The beat is built on a sample of Stan Getz and Luiz Bonfá’s “Saudade Vem Correndo,” the same song sampled by Jay Dee (bka J Dilla) on the instrumental for The Pharcyde’s 1995 hit “Runnin’.”

The video is rather straightforward, with Logic rapping in a warehouse with Rhetorik’s DJ table set on a pair of rusty oil drums behind him. The DJ scratches and cuts his records as Logic drops a wealth of his signature punchlines, then concludes with the announcement as he beams toward the camera. “Surprise!” he says. “It’s a little baby boy. F*ck TMZ. They can’t get the scoop on that shit,” referencing TMZ’s recent revelation that Logic and his partner Brittney had filed for a marriage license. Off-camera, the crew gives cheers and applause for the father-to-be.

Logic previously used the freestyle format to tease the release of his 2018 album, YSIV, which released last October. He is currently gearing up for his tour promoting his most recent album, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, featuring YBN Cordae and JID.