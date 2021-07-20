Logic And His Entourage Take Over In Their Rowdy ‘Vaccine’ Video

After dropping his sixth studio album No Pressure last year, Logic announced he would be stepping away from music. His son had just been born and the rapper wanted to focus on his new role as a father. While Logic did end up taking an extended hiatus from his music, it wasn’t long before the rapper returned to announce new songs. Logic unveiled “Vaccine” earlier this month to mark his return to the limelight, and he’s now followed up the song with a rowdy visual.

Directed by Mike Holland and Justin Fleischer, Logic’s “Vaccine” video is a fitting return for the rapper. The quick-paced visual shows the rapper and his crew hitting the streets to have a good time while sporting shirts that aptly read “vaccine.” The video occasionally cuts to share behind-the-scenes videos and photos from Logic’s personal life, depicting him both in the studio and playing with his son. The song itself speaks to Logic choosing to prioritize his family as he fires off verses about spending time at home. “I got happiness, ain’t no need to repeat, I got number ones / Ain’t got time for these rappers, I only got time for my son / Him and his momma the one,” he raps.

In addition to sharing the “Vaccine” video, Logic has teased a few potential project. The “Vaccine” single features some vague lyrics about the impending release of Bobby Tarantino 3, the third installment of his mixtape series. On top of that, Logic has continued teasing a joint project with Madlib.

Watch Logic’s “Vaccine” video above.