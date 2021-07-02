In case you haven’t noticed yet, Logic has returned to the hip-hop world from somewhat of a retirement. Last summer, he called it quits from rap world with the release of his sixth album, No Pressure. While he did step away from the game for some time, it wasn’t long enough to be deemed a short retirement as new music slowly arrived from his camp. He confirmed his official return last week and with it came the release of The YS Collection Vol. 1, a project composed of songs from his Young Sinatra days. Now, the Maryland rapper is back with brand new music.

Logic arrives with “Vaccine,” his first new song since returning from retirement. The track uses hard-hitting production to surround the rapper’s nonchalance as he takes his first few steps back into the game. “Came back with a team / Like rap ain’t a thing I’m a do anything,” he says on the song. “I’ma rap, I’ma sing / Yeah I’m back as the king.” Elsewhere he seemingly teases the upcoming release of Bobby Tarantino 3, the third installment in the mixtape series he launched back in 2016. “Ready to f*ck up the game,” he raps. “BT3 now we at it again, mane.”

In addition to the possible arrival of Bobby Tarantino 3, Logic has also teased a joint project with Madlib over the past couple of months. The pair has released singles that include “Raddest Dad” and “Mafia Music.”

You can press play on Logic’s “Vaccine” in the video above.