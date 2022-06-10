You might be wondering how much of an album Logic has left with all the singles he’s released ahead of Vinyl Days. Well, as we found out earlier this week, he’s going to have plenty of it leftover. That’s because Vinyl Days will deliver 30 tracks to the ears of listeners when it arrives on June 17. Ahead of its drop, Logic has released “Bleed It,” “Orville,” “Therapy Music,” “Tetris,” “Decades,” and “Vinyl Days.” Now, Logic ups the total of pre-release singles to seven with the arrival of “Breath Control” alongside Wiz Khalifa.

The track arrives with the nostalgic feel that is present in the aforementioned singles. Wiz Khalifa arrives with his trademark laid-back flow for a lengthy verse that serves as the ideal introduction for Logic as he checks in with a double-time flow that perfectly explains why he named the song “Breath Control.”

Logic and Wiz Khalifa’s new song arrives days after the rappers announced their Vinyl Verse summer tour. The duo will hit the road starting July 27 in Irvine, California, and continue things for a little over a month before bringing things to an end on September 2 in St. Louis, Missouri.

You can listen to “Breath Control” in the video above.

Vinyl Days is out 6/17 via Def Jam. You can pre-save the album here.