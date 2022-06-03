Logic Lets The Ink Spill In His New Song ‘Bleed It’

It’s been a very active year for Logic, and he is here today with his sixth song of 2022 “Bleed It.” Over the 90s reminiscent production with midtempo drums and a vintage vocal filter, he raps in the chorus about letting his pen bleed. He raps with enthusiasm and confidence but also reflects on the days that may not have been the case, referencing how he was once a “loser,” “failure,” or “never was a winner but he won some.” After the internet backlash Logic has faced over the years despite being an advocate for mental health, he refreshed as he has his mind set on not dwelling too much on the naysayers.

“Bleed It” comes just one week after the record “Orville” featuring Like, Blu and Exile. Prior to “Orville” the 32-year-old released “Therapy Music” featuring Russ, “Tetris,” “Decades” and the DJ Premier-assisted title track for his forthcoming album Vinyl Days. Since Logic’s almost yearlong retirement in 2020, which he began to focus on being a father, the Rockville rapper has put out the 2021 mixtape Bobby Tarantino III and three songs alongside Madlib under their duo moniker MadGic.

Check out Logic’s new song “Bleed It” above.

Vinyl Days releases on 06/17 via Def Jam. Pre-save the album here.