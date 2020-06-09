Lollapalooza 2020 Has Been Canceled By The City Of Chicago

Most of the major music festivals around the world have been either canceled or postponed for months now. That said, Lollapalooza has stood as one of the final holdouts, as they had yet to announce a delay or cancelation. Now, though, the matter is out of their hands: The City of Chicago announced today that Lollapalooza (along with a host of other events scheduled for this summer) will no longer be allowed to go on as planned.

The festival organizers also shared a statement about the cancelation, writing, “We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority. Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza’s 30th Anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you. It’s difficult to imagine summer without our annual weekend together, sharing the undeniable energy generated when live music and our incredible community of fans unite.”

The message goes on to note that between July 30 and August 2, Lollapalooza will host a livestream event that will include live performances, archival sets, and more.

Before this, the closest Lollapalooza had come to changing their 2020 plans was delaying the announcement of this year’s lineup.