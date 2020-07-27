Lollapalooza tried its best to go forward with its festival this year, as they were one of the last major American fests to announce its 2020 event had been canceled. While there won’t be an in-person event this year, the Chicago fest is taking their show global and online with a livestream event, called “Lolla2020.”

Lollapalooza describes the show as “a free four-night broadcast event” that kicks off this week, on July 30. They shared a poster for the event, and it features Arcade Fire, ASAP Rocky, Brockhampton, Chance The Rapper, The Cure, Ellie Goulding, Fontaines DC, Future, Gunna, HER, Hinds, Imagine Dragons, Jamila Woods, Jane’s Addiction, Josh Homme, Kali Uchis, Kehlani, Khalid, LCD Soundsystem, Lorde, Idles’ Mark Bowen, Metallica, Mxmtoon, Outkast, Paul McCartney, Pink Sweats, Polo G, Run The Jewels, Tenacious D, Tove Lo, Tyler The Creator, Vic Mensa, White Reaper, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The Chicago Tribune notes the livestream will feature “favorite sets from previous festivals (including international editions), original performances and classic sets.” The fest hasn’t made it clear which artists on the poster will be performing original sets and which will be represented by archival footage, but the Tribune notes LCD Soundsystem, Chance the Rapper, Metallica, Outkast, and Paul McCartney’s appearances will be archival, while HER, Kali Uchis, Kaskade, Louis The Child, and Vic Mensa will perform new sets.

Check out the full poster above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.