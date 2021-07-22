Chicago music festival Lollapalooza is set to open its doors next weekend for the city’s largest gathering since the pandemic. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that all festivalgoers will be required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test in the last 24 hours in order to attend. But those who aren’t comfortable returning to large crowds are in luck as Lollapalooza is teaming up with Hulu to livestream their weekend-long event.

Lollapalooza and Hulu have officially partnered to allow subscribers to watch the four-day festival from the comfort of their own homes at no additional cost, per a report from Billboard. The livestream will begin at 11 am PT and come to an end at 8 pm PT each day and the official performance schedule is slated to be finalized next week.

In a statement given to Billboard, sponsorship director of Lollapalooza festival promoter C3 Presents Courtney Trucksess expressed their excitement about the livestream partnership: “We are thrilled to be partnering for the first time with Hulu for this year’s livestream and are excited that the Lollapalooza fans who cannot be with us in Chicago have such a great platform to experience the show.”

Kicking off July 29 and running to August 1 in Chicago’s Grant Park, Lollapalooza will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Post Malone, and Tyler The Creator. Upon announcing the festival’s return this spring, Mayor Lightfoot said, “In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities.”