Here Are The Lollapalooza Chicago Set Times For 2024

It’s here: The flagship Chicago edition of Lollapalooza, one of North America and the world’s biggest music festivals, runs from August 1 to 4 this weekend. For what to know about what artists are performing when and were, keep scrolling.

Lollapalooza Chicago Set Times For Thursday, August 1, 2024

Highlights from the festival’s first day include Blondshell at 1:50 (all times p.m. and CT) on the Bacardi Stage, Tyla at 3:15 on the T-Mobile stage, D4vd at 3:45 on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage stage, Chappell Roan at 5 at the T-Mobile Stage, The Japanese House at 5:45 at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage, Kesha at 6 on the IHG Hotels & Resorts Stage, Labrinth at 7 on the T-Mobile Stage, Flo at 7:45 on the Bacardi Stage, Benson Boone at 8 on the IHG Hotels & Resorts Stage, Hozier at 8:30 on the Bud Light Stage, and Megan Thee Stallion at 9 on the T-Mobile Stage.

Lollapalooza Chicago Set Times For Friday, August 2, 2024

Playing on Friday are Militarie Gun at 2 on the IHG Hotels & Resorts Stage, Raye at 3:45 on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage, Sexyy Red at 4:45 on the Bud Light Stage, Victoria Monét at 5 on the T-Mobile Stage, Faye Webster at 5:45 on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage, Reneé Rapp at 6:45 on the T-Mobile Stage, Kevin Abstract at 7:45 on the IHG Hotels & Resorts Stage, Zedd at 8:30 on the Perry’s Stage, Stray Kids at 8:30 on the Bud Light Stage, and SZA at 8:45 on the T-Mobile Stage.