Lorde Said Her Upcoming Third Album Is ‘In The Oven’

Lorde‘s iconic sophomore album Melodrama was released two years ago this weekend, and the enigmatic singer-songwriter used the occasion to announce some exciting news.

By the time the third anniversary of Melodrama rolls around, we might have another Lorde LP to celebrate. The singer, who tends to be quiet on social media when she’s not promoting an album or tour, shared a rare Instagram story yesterday. In it, she thanked her fans for all the love Melodrama has received, and shared an update on what she’s been doing since she wrapped her tour.

“Apparently Melodrama came out two years ago today.. Want to say thankyou for how you took that record and made it your own. Swells my damn heart thinking about your love for it and your willingness to go there with me and to dance the way we did together. The day it came out i did a jigsaw puzzle all day in my hotel room in NY. I felt so emptied, i didn’t really know yet that you make a record and get filled up, and then releasing it empties you.. and slowly fills you up again. I was such a baby making that work, lots of emotions and learning so much all the time. Feels like i’ve grown a lot since then, i’ve been to antarctica, i have a dog now and a cat and i can bake bread and cook dinner and keep plants alive etc. It’s a good life you’ve given me. Thankyou thankyou. Third one in the oven. L xx xxx x x xx x x.”

It sounds like Lorde has had a full and fulfilling two years, and whatever that “third one in the oven” is going to sound like, it’s sure to be incredible.