LPB Poody returns to UPROXX Sessions this week with a heartfelt performance of his I’m The One standout, “Eiffel Tower.” After performing the title track in his previous appearance, he switches things up this time, delivering a soulful rendition of the moody cut, which shows off his thoughtfulness and impresses as the Florida rapper details his rough life experiences.

Poody’s career has been flourishing since his 2021 track “Batman” picked up steam on TikTok, exposing him to a new audience far outside his Orlando stomping grounds and putting him in perfect position for a breakout year. I’m The One, released in December of 2021 capitalized on the attention, showcasing Poody’s growing talents and pairing him with a number of big-name stars including Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Yung Bleu, and his fellow Florida native Rick Ross.

Watch LPB Poody’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Eiffel Tower” above.

