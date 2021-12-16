Orlando rapper LPB Poody might be at the start of his career, but his performance and energy are already off-the-charts, as demonstrated by his propulsive performance of his newly released single “I’m The One” for UPROXX Sessions. Packed to bursting with boastful gun talk and hot-blooded, me-against-the-world truculence, the thumping track lets Poody fully engage and bring his hardened outlook to vivid life as he holds eye contact with the camera.

Fully committing to music in 2016, Poody’s perseverance marks a 180-degree course change from his early life, when he was in and out of juvenile detention. Although he’s still facing a probation violation charge from earlier this year, Poody’s music illustrates exactly why he felt he needed to turn his life around — and the passion with which he raps highlights how wise a decision it was. Like many artists of his generation, he can credit his career taking off this year to TikTok, where his 2019 single “Address It” has become a favorite on the app, driving streams elsewhere and propelling him to a new starting point, where he has the chance to leave the violent past behind and embrace a much brighter future.

Watch LPB Poody’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “I’m The One” above.

