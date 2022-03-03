Next week, Lucky Daye will release his sophomore album Candy Drip. He’s already released singles from it, including “Over” last fall, which arrived with a video featuring model Jordyn Woods. He followed up that single with the album’s title track and “NWA” with Lil Durk. Before it arrives on March 11, Lucky has returned to share the official tracklist.

Candydrip – the tracklist 🍭 pic.twitter.com/BpSJPj5onL — Lucky Daye (@iamluckydaye) March 1, 2022

Candy Drip will deliver 17 songs, including the aforementioned singles. Lucky will also handle most of the vocal responsibilities, as it features just three guest appearances. Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild will make individual contributions in what will hopefully amount to a strong follow-up to Lucky’s Grammy-nominated debut album Painted.

Shortly after Candy Drip arrives, Lucky will head out on a North American tour with singer Joyce Wrice serving as the opener for the string of shows.

You can revisit the cover art for Candy Drip above and view its full tracklist below.

1. “Intro”

2. “God Body” featuring Smino

3. “Feels Like”

4. “NWA” featuring Lil Durk

5. “Guess”

6. “Candy Drip (Interlude)”

7. “Candy Drip”

8. “Deserve”

9. “Intermission”

10. “Over”

11. “F*ckin’ Sound”

12. “Compassion” featuring Chiiild

13. “Touch Somebody (Interlude)”

14. “Used to Be Yours”

15. “Fever”

16. “Cherry Forest”

17. “Ego”

Candy Drip is out 3/11 via Keep Cool/RCA. You can pre-save the album here.