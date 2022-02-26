Smino is currently putting the finishing touches on his upcoming third album, Luv 4 Rent. He revealed the album’s title at the end of last year, but he hasn’t shared much else about it. Whenever it arrives, it will hopefully be an enjoyable follow-up to his 2018 album Noir. In the meantime, Smino is also lending his talents to other musicians, the latest being British singer Tiana Major9. The two joined forces for their new song “2 Seater,” and it’s a romantic effort that presents a couple who nurtures their relationship through their love for music and relaxing drives with the top down.

The new track is the lead single from Tiana Major9’s upcoming EP Fool Me Once, which is due on March 15. It will also be her first work since 2020’s At Sixes And Sevens, which featured an appearance from Earthgang and which was updated with a remix edition featuring collaborations from Jvck James, Haile, Vince Staples, SiR, Lucky Daye, and Beam.

Until the arrival of Fool Me Once next month, fans can enjoy performances from Major9 at Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales Tour, where Major9 is as an opening act for shows that continue until the end of March.

You can watch the video for “2 Seater” above.

Fool Me Once is out 3/15 via Motown Records. You can pre-save it here.