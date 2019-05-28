Lucy Dacus Announced An Expansive North American Tour For The Fall

Getty Image

Lucy Dacus has a lot going on at the moment. She’s in the process of rolling out a series of singles related to holidays, the latest of them being “My Mother & I” (you can probably guess which day that song was for). She’s also in the midst of a world tour; she performs in Berlin, Germany tonight, in Milan, Italy tomorrow, and etc. She still has plenty of overseas shows to go, but after taking a well-deserved break during August, she’ll return to the road for a slew of North American concerts.

Dacus just announced a bevy of US and Canada tour dates, beginning in Pennsylvania in September. From there, she’ll go to Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Portland, California, and plenty of other places in between.

🆕

Touring a lot of the U.S. this fall- September dates with Quinn Christopherson, October & November with @lizaannemusic tix on sale Friday

🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 pic.twitter.com/9w9toinbSP — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) May 28, 2019

There are a lot of upcoming dates, so check them all out below.