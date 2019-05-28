Lucy Dacus Announced An Expansive North American Tour For The Fall

Lucy Dacus has a lot going on at the moment. She’s in the process of rolling out a series of singles related to holidays, the latest of them being “My Mother & I” (you can probably guess which day that song was for). She’s also in the midst of a world tour; she performs in Berlin, Germany tonight, in Milan, Italy tomorrow, and etc. She still has plenty of overseas shows to go, but after taking a well-deserved break during August, she’ll return to the road for a slew of North American concerts.
Dacus just announced a bevy of US and Canada tour dates, beginning in Pennsylvania in September. From there, she’ll go to Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Portland, California, and plenty of other places in between.
There are a lot of upcoming dates, so check them all out below.