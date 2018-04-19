Lykke Li Announces Her New Album, ‘So Sad So Sexy,’ With A Pair Of New Songs

04.19.18 2 hours ago

CHLOE LE DREZEN

Lykke Li has just announced the release of her new solo album: So Sad So Sexy. This will be her fourth album as a solo artist and her first solo release in over four years. Along with the announcement of the new album she has released some new tunes to hype it up. Both “Deep End” and “Hard Rain” are available to listen to below.

The album is due June 8 and is being released by RCA. In the four years since her last solo album, Li has done her fair share of features, guest spots, and even started something of a collective super-group with the much beloved Liv. But stans of the cryptically intense singer have been salivating at the very thought of a new solo album following her much-acclaimed third effort I Never Learn in 2014. The news of a new album really should come as no surprise since Li has been saying on Twitter that “new music” was “coming soon” as well as tweeting out what we now know turned out to be lyrics, song titles and even the name of the album itself. Additionally, she has already announced a spot at the Osheaga festival, a show with LCD Soundsystem, a date at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, and a few gigs in the UK with an appearance at BBC’s Biggest Weekend Festival in Belfast and a performance at All Points East in London. Below you’ll find the tracklist to So Sad So Sexy and if you just can’t wait to buy her new album, the pre-order is available here.

Around The Web

TAGSDeep Endhard rainlykke liso sad so sexy

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 16 hours ago 3 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 2 days ago 10 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 3 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP