Philip Cosores

About a month ago, Lykke Li revealed that she has a new EP on the way, which is called Still Sad Still Sexy and features new versions of songs from her 2018 album So Sad So Sexy. She first teased it with a remix of “Sex Money Feelings Die” featuring Lil Baby and Snowsa. Now she’s back with a reworked version of “Two Nights” called “Two Nights Part II,” which now features Skrillex (who co-produced the original song) and Ty Dolla Sign. The new version of the track removes Aminé’s verse that was featured in the original, and adds more of a club influence with a thumping beat.

It makes sense that Li would make a second part of “Two Nights,” as she previously said of the original song, “‘Two Nights’ is so much my story that I wanted to hear from another angle. Skrillex was friends with [Aminé], they had already tried something together previously. So then he came to the studio, and I told him the story and gave him some time and then he did his rap and it was really interesting how he captured it actually, very true how it probably is to be with me. It was almost hard to hear how f*cking crazy I am.”

Listen to “Two Nights Part II” above.

Still Sad Still Sexy is out 7/26 via RCA Records.