A Second Person Has Reportedly Been Arrested In Connection With Mac Miller’s Overdose

Earlier this month, Mac Miller’s alleged drug supplier was arrested for his role in the rapper’s overdose, and now a second person has been arrested in connection to Miller’s death, TMZ reports.

The FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) targeted 36-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Ryan Reavis over Miller’s death. When his home was searched, police found prescription-only pills, marijuana, firearms (including a 9mm pistol and two shotguns), a homemade firearm suppressor, ammo, and a doctor’s prescription pad. Reavis was arrested and booked on fraud, drug, and gun charges. He is currently in custody, and his bail has been set at $50,000.

This comes after the DEA arrested 23-year-old Hollywood Hills resident Cameron Pettit, who allegedly sold Miller counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. It is alleged that Pettit knowingly sold Miller the counterfeit pills two days before he overdosed and died. Pettit reportedly agreed to sell Miller oxycodone, cocaine, and Xanax, but instead gave him counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Miller left behind about $11 million in assets, which will be divided among his family and friends.

