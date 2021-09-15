In 2014, Mac Miller released his eleventh mixtape Faces, a fan-favorite that examined his battle with drug addiction and indulged in his love for psychedelic, jazz-infused production. However, the tape has not been widely available since; like many mixtapes of the “blog era” heyday, its extensive use of sampling and the relative newness of streaming platforms like Spotify prevented Miller from being able to make it available for streaming. In February, Mac’s producer ID Labs promised it would eventually be available and now we know when.

Today, Miller’s estate announced the project’s re-issue date; which will include both streaming and a vinyl release on October 15. Faces originally featured appearances from Ab-Soul, Earl Sweatshirt, Mike Jones, Rick Ross, Schoolboy Q, Sir Michael Rocks, and Vince Staples; hopefully, the full project will be available in its original form but don’t be surprised to note some changes, as when Chance The Rapper finally uploaded Acid Rap. In addition, a new music video for its song “Colors And Shapes” directed by Sam Manson and starring an animated avatar of Mac’s dog King Ralph of Malibu hit YouTube. The video tracks King Ralph’s journey through a surreal dreamscape, encountering bizarre creatures and soaring through outer space on a flying bed.

Watch Mac Miller’s video for “Colors And Shapes” above.

Faces will be available for streaming on 10/15. You can pre-order the vinyl here.

