Before he passed away in 2018, Mac Miller planned to release his albums Swimming and Circles as companion pieces in a trilogy. However, he died during the creation of Circles, which was finished by his production partner Jon Brion. That won’t stop his estate from combining the two finished albums into a collection for Mac’s fans, fulfilling his wishes as best they can.

The Swimming In Circles box set, which Miller’s estate announced today, will include a double-disc set, a booklet featuring photos from the making of the albums, a poster, and a “six-panel lyric scroll.” The estate also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the recording sessions in Hawaii, where he told Vulture‘s Craig Jenkins he recorded “Hurt Feelings” and “Wings” from Swimming, which released just a month before Miller’s death in 2018 and for which he was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Swimming in Circles by Mac Miller. Box set available for pre-order now.https://t.co/zPoTYDCVmt pic.twitter.com/oCJdCuzFnL — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) October 5, 2020

Earlier this year, Miller’s family also released a deluxe version of Circles. Whether this was the unnamed project his estate asked fans to contribute to in July remains to be seen.

Swimming In Circles is due 12/18 through Warner Records. You can pre-order it here.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.