Mac Miller’s death dealt an unexpected blow to the music world just months after his Swimming album, but fans were given the opportunity to say goodbye to him earlier this year with Circles. The 12-song album was a beautifully composed body of work that saw Miller working with producer Jon Brion, the man also responsible for tying the remaining components of Circles together after his passing.

Nearly two months after its release, Miller’s estate announced that the album would be getting a deluxe edition with the addition of two songs, “Right” and “Floating.” The tracks first became available on the CD release of Circles, which arrived earlier this month. With a vinyl release for the album and the two additional songs set for April 17, fans will not have to wait long for the songs to arrive on streaming services— both will be available at midnight on March 20.

The pair of track arrives shortly after Thundercat shared his latest It What It Is single, “Fair Chance,” a track dedicated to Miller. In a press statement, Thundercat said, “This song is about Mac… when he passed it shook the ground for the artist community. Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

You can listen to “Right” and “Floating” in the video above.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.