Mac Miller’s Estate Asks Fans To Contribute To A New Project Celebrating His Life

Mac Miller’s team has set up a new website for fans to contribute to an upcoming project celebrating the late rapper’s life and legacy. A toll-free phone number has been set up for fans to share stories, thoughts, and well wishes, according to a press release from Mac’s label, Warner Records.

At the time of his passing, Mac was reportedly recording a trilogy of albums including Swimming and Circles, but there is no indication that the upcoming project is the third album in the planned trilogy — or even what it is.

While Circles was completed and released earlier this year with the help of Miller collaborator Jon Brion, progress on Mac’s purported third project is currently unknown. Circles was extended with a deluxe version in March.

The link provided by Warner Records leads to a form for fans to fill out with a talent release, implying that the project will have a commercial release. While it’s not clear whether this project will be musical in nature, it was also recently reported that a Mac Miller biopic is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand unproduced scripts.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

