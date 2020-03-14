Eminem stayed silent for four months after “Killshot,” a diss track in which Machine Gun Kelly took aim at the legendary rapper. When he broke his silence, the result was “Unaccommodating,” off of Music To Be Murdered By track, in whichEminem declared their war as “finished” and let him know that he was “moving on.” But it appears MGK, at least, isn’t ready to end their beef.

MGK released a new single, “Bullets With Names” — which also features Young Thug, Lil Duke, and RJMrLA — and on it he made sure to send a few shots Eminem’s way:

Killed me a GOAT so my jacket got stains on it

Wipin’ my nose like I got some cocaine on it

Pulled out his coffin and ate me a plate on it

Called up his b*tch, showed my d*ck, let ’em lay on it

Considering what he said on “Unaccommodating” — as well as his infrequent releases — a response from Eminem is unlikely.

The single is set to appear on MGK’s upcoming album, Tickets To My Downfall, a title he revealed back in January in an interview with Apple Music. He also described the album, his fourth in as many years, as “pop-punk.”

You can listen to MGK diss Eminem in the video above.