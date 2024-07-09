Here Are The Mad Cool Festival Set Times For 2024

Spain’s beloved Mad Cool Festival is kicking off this weekend. If you’ll be fortunate enough to find yourself there (or just want to torture yourself with what you’re missing out on), here’s what to know about who’s performing when.

Mad Cool Festival Set Times For Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Highlights from the first day include Soccer Mommy at 5:40 (all times local and p.m. unless otherwise noted) on the Orange stage, Janelle Monáe at 7 on the Mad Cool Stage, Garbage at 8:05 on the Region Of Madrid Stage, Dua Lipa at 9:30 on the Mad Cool stage, Sexyy Red at 9:40 on the Orange stage, and The Smashing Pumpkins at 11:15 on the Region Of Madrid Stage. Mad Cool Festival Set Times For Thursday, July 11, 2024 Leading Day 2 are Keane at 9:10 on Region Of Madrid, Pearl Jam at 10:40 on Mad Cool, Bonobo (DJ set) at 10:45 at The Loop Iberdrola, and Greta Van Fleet at 12:50 a.m. on Region Of Madrid.