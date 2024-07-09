Here Are The Mad Cool Festival Set Times For 2024

Spain’s beloved Mad Cool Festival is kicking off this weekend. If you’ll be fortunate enough to find yourself there (or just want to torture yourself with what you’re missing out on), here’s what to know about who’s performing when.
Mad Cool Festival Set Times For Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Highlights from the first day include Soccer Mommy at 5:40 (all times local and p.m. unless otherwise noted) on the Orange stage, Janelle Monáe at 7 on the Mad Cool Stage, Garbage at 8:05 on the Region Of Madrid Stage, Dua Lipa at 9:30 on the Mad Cool stage, Sexyy Red at 9:40 on the Orange stage, and The Smashing Pumpkins at 11:15 on the Region Of Madrid Stage.
Mad Cool Festival Set Times For Thursday, July 11, 2024
Leading Day 2 are Keane at 9:10 on Region Of Madrid, Pearl Jam at 10:40 on Mad Cool, Bonobo (DJ set) at 10:45 at The Loop Iberdrola, and Greta Van Fleet at 12:50 a.m. on Region Of Madrid.
Mad Cool Festival Set Times For Friday, July 12, 2024
Those playing Friday include Alvvays at 7 on Orange, Unknown Mortal Orchestra at 7:05 on Mad Cool, Tom Morello at 9:50 on Orange, Sum 41 at 11 on Region Of Madrid, and Jessie Ware at 11:25 on Orange.
Mad Cool Festival Set Times For Saturday, July 13, 2024
Highlights from the final day include Tyla at 5 on the Mad Cool stage, Arlo Parks at 7 on the Region Of Madrid Stage, Avril Lavigne at 8:15 on the Mad Cool stage, Lord Huron at 8:25 on the Orange Stage, and The Killers at 11 p.m. on the Mad Cool Stage.
Check out the full set times calendar below.