As 2017 approached an end, OVO-signed duo Majid Jordan appeared with their sophomore album, The Space Between. The 13-track effort saw contributions from labelmates PartyNextDoor and DVSN, and while it may have fallen under the radar for many people that year, the project was an impressive display of Majid Jordan’s talents. Since then, the Canadian duo has remained rather quiet but it’s looking like things will be different in 2021.

The duo returns with their second single of the year, “Been Through That,” a groovy number that sees Majid Jordan acknowledging the nuisances of love over a dancefloor-ready beat. “Days when you think it’s love, feel like it might be an act, I’ve been through that,” they sing. “Times when you drink too much / You still call when it’s late, I’vе been through that.”

’Waves of Blue’ was made at the very beginning of this album, and it only makes sense that we begin our next chapter with this song. This song is like staring at the sea – you’re not in the water, but you’re getting carried away by its currents. https://t.co/xvZcAMeKKh pic.twitter.com/pmdJ6LYzbh — Majid Jordan (@majidjordan) April 9, 2021

The track is also a follow up to “Waves Of Blue,” which Majid Jordan released back in April as their first single since their 2019’s “Caught Up,” their collaboration with Khalid. In a post on Twitter, the duo shared some insight on “Waves Of Blue” shortly after its release. “’Waves of Blue’ was made at the very beginning of this album, and it only makes sense that we begin our next chapter with this song,” they wrote. “This song is like staring at the sea – you’re not in the water, but you’re getting carried away by its currents.”

Hit play on the video above to listen to “Been Through That.”

