Majid Jordan has returned with a new single, “Waves Of Blue,” kicking off their comeback after a year-long hiatus with the announcement of more new music on the way. Today, they also shared the video for “Waves Of Blue,” a simple production that revolves around a photoshoot with multicolored filters on the lights. The singer and producer perform to the camera as it rotates on a track around them, with a secondary shot pulling back and showing exactly how the effect is done.

In addition to “Waves Of Blue,” the OVO duo also released “Been Through That,” another dancefloor-ready single with lyrics that lament being in a romantic rut and commiserate with anyone going through one. Both songs broke a long dry spell for the band, which last dropped a new single in 2019, collaborating with Khalid on “Caught Up.” They performed “Waves Of Blue” on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, introducing the world to their new look and revamped sound on one of the biggest stages yet, prompting a fresh wave of anticipation for the album which they say is currently in the works.

Watch Majid Jordan’s “Waves Of Blue” video above.

Majid Jordan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.