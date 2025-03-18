Yesterday (March 17) Mariah Carey unintentional created the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards‘ most viral moment (viewable here). While the “Always Be My Baby” singer did not appear to be impressed with her special live tribute featuring Muni Long and Tori Kelly, Carey was over the moon as she accepted the evening’s Icon Award.

Mariah Carey’s speech for the evening’s coveted award was indeed iconic. Before delivering her thank yous, Carey had to ensure everything was up to her standards. “Is the lighting ok cause I don’t like bad lighting,” Carey asked the crowd.

She then showed off her humorous side by explaining the music industry before the digital boom. “As a kid I used to listen to my favorite artists on the radio and dream of being on the airwaves myself,” said she. “Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-WiFi of streaming.”

Carey reeled things in with a dose of humility, saying: “Even now I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical.”

Shortly after that, Carey delivered a dig at her ex-husband, Tommy Mottola. “He was my first manager,” she said referring to the president of iHeartRadio John Sykes. “Some people think it was this other guy, but it wasn’t him. It was John.”

She closed with an emotional tribute to her late mother and former opera singer Patricia Carey for “gifting her the gift of music,” her devoted super fans (the Lambs) for their unwavering support and every one who has played a part in her massive success on radio (all the way down to station interns).

With her son Moroccan, daughter Monroe, and rumored boyfriend Anderson .Paak looking up for the audience it is safe to say Carey was filled with emotions.

Watch Mariah Carey’s full acceptance speech during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards above. Check out Muni Long and Tori Kelly’s tribute performance to Mariah Carey during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards below.