Complain about Christmas creep all you want, but you know you can already hear those sleigh bells ringing — which means that it’s the perfect time for McDonald’s to announce its latest season-appropriate recording artist collaboration with Ms. “All I Want For Christmas” herself, Mariah Carey.

Mariah’s back for the holiday season and this time, she’s bringing a whole menu with her pic.twitter.com/loeeSfe6k2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 10, 2021

That’s right, this December, the Mariah Menu comes to McDonald’s from the 13th to Christmas Eve. The menu will include daily deals — advent calendar style — on one free menu item each day (so long as customers spend at least $1). For instance, when the special kicks off on the 13th, they’ll be able to get a free Big Mac. Later on in the month, the free item is an apple pie, and on the final day of the promotion, you can get free cookies.

In the press release for the new menu, Mariah gives the following quote: “Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” she explains. “Mine is the cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles.”

The celebrity-branded meals McDonald’s has been pushing over the past two years have been incredibly successful, with the Travis Scott deal lifting the company out of a pandemic-fueled sales slump. Most recently, the company partnered with Bay Area star Saweetie, and now, even competitors like Popeyes have begun their own promotions with collaborators like Megan Thee Stallion.

