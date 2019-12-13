In November, Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak connected to craft the funk-soul revivalist track “Then There Were Two” for the soundtrack of the Dreamworks animated film Spies In Disguise. With the film set to hit theaters on Christmas, the dynamic duo stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a psychedelic, color-shifted performance right out of the groovy era — perfectly fitting for both the sound of the song and the spy-fi style of the movie itself, which stars Will Smith as the James Bond-esque secret agent Lance Sterling.

With Ronson on guitar and .Paak doing double duty on drums and vocals, the pair and their band turn up the throwback references to eleven. Along with his usual oversize frame, glittery shades and fuzzy newsboy cap, Andy also dons the classic cashmere cardigan and turtle neck combo, while Ronson keeps it simple in a white suit with wide pant legs. The video director has some fun too, throwing a heavy chromatic shift and kaleidoscopic effects on the cameras, making it feel like the whole thing is taking place inside a lava lamp or a 3D movie without the glasses.

This weekend, Anderson .Paak is bringing his one-day .Paak House festival back to Los Angeles, challenging fans to figure out the guest list with some funny, scrambled versions of the performing artists’ names on Instagram. Meanwhile, Ronson is fresh off the release of his Late Night Feelings album, which features appearances from Angel Olsen, Camila Cabello, and Lykke Li.

Watch Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak’s performance of “Then There Were Two” up top.