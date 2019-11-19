Mark Ronson And Anderson .Paak Link Up On The Soulful ‘Then There Were Two’

Anderson .Paak is about to be all over animated movie soundtracks. The Justin Timberlake-curated Trolls World Tour soundtrack will feature .Paak (naturally, since he voices a character in the movie), and now he is also involved with the soundtrack for Spies In Disguise, an upcoming film featuring the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland.

Mark Ronson Presents The Music Of ‘Spies In Disguise’ comes out in December, but ahead of that, Ronson has shared the first taste of the record, his .Paak collaboration “Then There Were Two.” The track is right in .Paak’s wheelhouse, as it’s a soulful and sexy tune that shows off .Paak’s idiosyncratic personality and voice.

Ronson wrote in a tweet, “So much fun making this tune with one of my favourite favourite artists of recent times @AndersonPaak.”

So much fun making this tune with one of my favourite favourite artists of recent times @AndersonPaak https://t.co/UaiuWR3w73 — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) November 19, 2019

Listen to “Then There Were Two” above and check out the Mark Ronson Presents The Music Of ‘Spies In Disguise’ tracklist below.

1. Mark Ronson & Dodgr — “Freak Of Nature”

2. Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak — “Then There Were Two”

3. Lucky Daye — “Fly”

4. Lil Jon — “They Gotta Go”

5. DJ Shadow — “Rocket Fuel” Feat. De La Soul

6. Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock — “It Takes Two”

Mark Ronson Presents The Music Of ‘Spies In Disguise’ is out 12/13 via Twentieth Century Fox.