Anderson .Paak Fans Are Trying To Decipher The Coded Lineup For .Paak House 2019

Anderson .Paak is gearing up to host his .Paak House In The Park event soon, on December 14 in Los Angeles. The show is only a few days away, and .Paak has only sort of revealed the lineup: He has shared the lineup poster, but all of the artists are instead given nicknames, and it’s up to fans to figure out who is actually performing.

Sharing the poster on social media, .Paak House wrote, “Let’s have some fun! Instead of traditionally announcing the line-up for .Paak House In The Park ’19 — we want to spice it up a bit. There are code names for each of our special guest performances. We want you to get creative and decode them! 1st person to get them all correct will win big. Now, start guessing!” The poster lists fake names including Monopoly, NPR Corduroy, California Urchin, Clase Azul, Freddie Krueger, Jaywalking, Queen Emelia, Lightningdog, George Washington, Charlie Brown, Reba Ma, Harley Quinn & Joker, .Frank No Ocean, and The Rest Of Drake’s Set

With the opportunity to “win big,” fans have started guessing, and there are some good ones. A lot of people got what appear to be some of the more obvious codes: It’s believed by many commenters that “Monopoly” is The Game, “NPR Corduroy” is YBN Cordae, “California Urchin” in Kali Uchis, and “Lightningdog” is Thundercat. Beyond that, it’s also suspected that the lineup includes Blueface, Jay Rock, Freddie Gibbs, Kamasi Washington, Mereba, and others.

It’s not clear when the actual lineup will be released, but in the meantime, it’s fun to read people’s guesses and come up with your own.