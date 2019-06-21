Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mark Ronson‘s album of “sad bangers,” Late Night Feelings, is almost upon us. Following “Pieces Of Us” with King Princess, the producer has dropped another single ahead of the album’s release on Friday. “True Blue” is a moody disco-inspired collaboration with Angel Olsen.

If Ronson’s glitzy production seems like an odd match for Olsen’s brooding indie rock, Olsen is right there with you. “I wasn’t sure what it would be like to work with Mark, considering we are both from different production worlds,” Olsen said of the song. “But it was such a fun, organic experience for me. Seriously.“

“He gave me full reign to try things out,” Olsen went on. “I even play a little guitar on the track (not that I’m a virtuoso player or anything). At the time I’d been listening to a lot of dark disco, specifically Nico’s dance version of “Heroes.” I wanted to make something dark like that, but also something people could skate to. A true roller rink song. Hearing the final track back was so rewarding for me. I can’t say it enough. I hope to play it live! I’m excited to hear the record in its entirety.”

Listen to “True Blue” above, and hear the record in its entirety Friday.