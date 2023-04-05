Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa‘s 2023 lineup has been revealed. The three-day outdoor festival will be headlined by Mary J. Blige, Nas, and Chance The Rapper. Set to take place between July 28 and 30, this year’s festival will feature Grammy Award-winning musician Robert Glasper as the artist-in-residence, as well as special guests De La Soul, Bilal, Lalah Hathaway, and more.

This is by no means Glasper’s first time working with the festival. However, each time he takes the stage, the musician finds a way to reinvent his rich discography.

Other notable acts on the lineup include Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge), Ari Lennox, Cordae, Digable Planets, Big Freedia, Bilal, Lalah Hathaway, Talib Kweli & Malib, PJ Morton, Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Smino. View the full lineup below.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa 2023 will be held at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The event will also feature curated after parties each night, with sets from 9th Wonder, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and more. Not to be confused with their iconic New York installment slated in June, the Napa series is a much more intimate experience compared to the flagship event.

Tickets for Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa 2023 go on sale on Wednesday, April 5, beginning at 9 am local time. For more information, click here.

