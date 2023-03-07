Chance The Rapper dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Not only did he give a funny interview, but he also took the studio stage to perform his recent song, “Yah Know.”

It starts off with Chance surrounded by red lighting, giving off the impression that he’s in a box just before he starts to rap. However, once things kick off, the stage setup perfectly matches the song’s beat, introducing a medley of colors as it picks up.

His performance slows down the pacing of the original and has stunning choral background vocals, even though he’s the only one on stage. Given that the uploaded video of “Yah Know” also has the lyrics written across the screen, it further emphasizes what he’s saying.

“Hold my hand if you scared, hold my hand if you cried / Hold my hand and I’ll drive, close your eyes and I’ll steer / I’m not woke, I’m just tired / I’m not floatin’, I’m flyin’ / I’m not broken, I’m fine / I’m outspoken, I stay on code when I’m out in the open online,” he raps on the first verse.

Recently, he also dropped a second visual for the song, as a historical context version of the lyrics he’s performing for Black History Month.

Check out his “Yah Know” performance above.