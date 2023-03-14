The Blue Note Jazz Festival is set to return to New York City this summer. On June 24, several jazz and R&B acts will perform across seven venues in New York City, including the famed Greenwich Village jazz club Blue Note, Sony Hall, the iconic Beacon Theatre, and more.

Taking one of these legendary stages is Grace Jones, whose performance will mark her first headlining solo show in over a decade. Fans can also look forward to seeing Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge’s supergroup NxWorries, as well as Robert Glasper with Lalah Hathaway, Buddy Guy, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

“The Blue Note Jazz Festival is celebrating the pulse and culture of New York City, and there is no better way to do that than by experiencing iconic artists throughout iconic venues this summer,” said Alex Kurland, Blue Note’s director of programming, in a statement. “We’re proud to spotlight multi-generational, legendary artists who have had an extraordinary impact and influence on music and culture.”

Fans can purchase tickets and view a full schedule of events here.

You can see the full line-up below.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.