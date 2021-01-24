Master P is back with plans for a new venture. The famed entrepreneur recently announced that he and Richard Patterson, CEO of Trion and a former engineer at Tesla, are working on a Black-owned supercar line. The vehicles will be built under the brand name, Trion Supercars, with the first model, The Nemesis RR, serving as the first completed design. The new line will also become the first Black-owned supercar manufacturer in the United States. Master P shared the news about his latest endeavor in a statement shared by Rolling Out.

“Richard Patterson is a genius,” he said. “He has created the blueprint for the next era of supercars. It’s time for us to change the narrative for our culture by offering economic empowerment with this partnership.” He added, “The Nemesis RR is about the superb performance, head-turning appearance, and technical innovation that creates the blueprint for the next era of supercars.”

Master P’s entrance into the luxury automobile industry comes after he debuted his line of Uncle P’s food products in 2020. He launched the brand with the intent of creating food products for Black people by Black people. The line includes rice, beans, grits, pancake mix, syrup, and oatmeal and with every purchase, a donation will be made towards charities assisting both the youth and the elderly in Black communities.

You can watch Master P and Patterson discuss The Nemesis RR in the post above.

(via Rolling Out)