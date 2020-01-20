Meek Mill is living his best life. These days, he’s making music, pushing for criminal justice reform, and posting X-rated tweets. That varied existence is a far cry from where he was this time two years ago. During Grammy season 2018, the Philly rapper was incarcerated on a probation violation stemming from 2008 gun and drug charges.

Presiding Judge Genece Brinkley, who is under investigation for her treatment of his case, sentenced him to a two-to-four year prison sentence for popping a wheelie, and the whole world called BS. His mentor Jay-Z made Meek the pivotal figure of his criminal justice reform advocacy. Sports owners like Michael Rubin (Philadelphia 76ers), Robert Kraft (New England Patriots), and Jeffrey Lurie (Philadelphia Eagles) visited him and/or amplified his plight. The Eagles played “Dreams And Nightmares” throughout the 2018 NFL playoffs en route to their Superbowl LII victory. Beyonce, Drake, and others shouted him out on records.

He became one of the biggest faces of America’s criminal justice reform movement. His dubious conviction — which came from the sole testimony of a dirty cop — and prolonged probation stint exemplified the justice system’s unjust treatment of people of color.

The #FreeMeek movement forced the Philadelphia DA’s office to let him out on bail until they re-tried his case (which was resolved with his probation being ended in August 2019). After being freed in time for a 76ers playoff run, Meek went into the lab and cooked up Championships, a poignant recollection of his life and times. The album has been certified platinum and was nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy this year.

Winning that Grammy would be a fitting coda to a whirlwind chapter of his life. As I’ve noted before, the Grammy committee is usually out of the loop on watershed hip-hop moments. Grammys don’t validate artists, but one would think credibility mattered to the committee as a purported authority on popular music.

That rarely appears to be the case though. 50 Cent exploded into the mainstream with 2003’s Get Rich Or Die Tryin, but the Grammy committee thought Evanescence was the Best New Artist. Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, is almost universally recognized as a classic album and 2013’s best work, but apparently the Grammy committee thought Macklemore’s accurately titled The Heist was better. Macklemore didn’t even agree with them. In 2018, Jay-Z was nominated eight times for his resurgent 4:44 album and didn’t get a single victory.

Awards aren’t just trophies, they’re documentation of history. They’re a chance to chronicle the zeitgeist of an era. If Meek were to win the Best Rap Album Grammy, it would be a rare chance for the committee to be on the right side of history. A decade from now, Meek could reflect on his rollercoaster ending to the 2010s and juxtapose the lows of his carceral experience with successes that include a Grammy win. Criminal justice reform was one of the 2010s’ biggest issues. Meek Mill’s plight underscored the prison industrial complex’s sustenance (not failure) and influenced the dominant themes of the unforgettable Championships. Highlighting his behind-bars testimony would be a powerful Grammy moment.