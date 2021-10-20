Meek Mill kept his fans waiting almost three years for a new album, but now he’s returned with his fifth album, Expensive Pain. Now there’s a menacing new video for the brash track “Northside Southside,” which features a verse from British rapper Giggs.

In addition to Giggs, Expensive Pain also features appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, ASAP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz. Meek has also been very busy keeping his fans filled with videos from his latest release. In addition to “Northside Southside,” he’s also made ones for “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe),” “Expensive Pain,” “On My Soul,” “Intro (Hate On Me),” “Blue Notes 2,” “Sharing Locations,” and “Flamerz Flow.”

In other news, Meek recently made a comparison between poverty conditions and the popular Netflix show Squid Game “[P]ay attention how fast people switch and kill each other to survive,” he wrote on Twitter. “Now think about the ‘hood’ poverty …it’s the exact same thing.” He added that improving the living conditions in both areas would translate to a reduction in crime and violence. However, people on social media made it clear that they did not agree with his take.

Expensive Pain is out now video Maybach Music Group/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

