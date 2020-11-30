When Meek Mill isn’t rapping, he’s doing his best to do good for his community through various initiatives. Now, he’s trying to get a big-time video game player involved in a new one, as he wants to team up with Sony or Microsoft to give away some new PS5 and Xbox consoles to kids who might not otherwise be able to have one.

Over the weekend, Mill tweeted, “Play station or Xbox should do a collab with us in the hood with those PS5’s and new Xbox’s this Christmas for the ones who can’t afford em! I’ll put up money…I do big toy drives in Philadelphia every year let me know.. them games keep them kids out of them bad environments!”

Indeed, the toy drives Mill mentioned he does are big. Last year, he and Dreamchasers hosted the second annual drive, which provided toys to over 3,500 kids. For the event, Mill was joined by NBA player Trey Burke, rapper Shawn Smith, boxer Darmani Rock, and dirt biker Chino Braxton.

Mill has also been helping out during the pandemic, as his and Jay-Z’s Reform Alliance got a $10 million donation for protective equipment in prisons. Meanwhile, around this time last year, he and Michael Rubin outlined a plan to donate millions of dollars to Philadelphia schools.

