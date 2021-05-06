Meek Mill Shared The First Picture Of His Youngest Son, Czar

Tomorrow Meek Mill celebrates his 34th birthday. While that alone makes it a special day for the Philly rapper, there’s another reason it’s important: May 6 is also the birthday of his youngest child, Czar. Ahead of his son’s big day, Meek shared the first image of his boy in a post to his Instagram page. “Happy bday Czar,” he wrote under the photo of Czar, who can be seen rocking some nice jewelry and a bucket hat. “Love you. Tomar your first big day!!!! [diamond emojis] can’t wait to see you …”

Following Czar’s birth last year, Meek celebrated the addition to his family on Twitter. “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift” he wrote in a tweet. Months later, unfortunately, the rapper revealed that he and then-girlfriend Milan Harris were no longer a couple. “Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “We still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding.”

Meek also recently joined the Dogecoin wave with a $50,000 investment and he dropped a remix to Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.