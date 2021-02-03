Meek Mill is the latest rap superstar to cosign the late Pop Smoke, sharing a snippet of a forthcoming music video featuring the two rappers on a suitably menacing sounding beat to his Instagram. At the time of his death, Pop Smoke was regularly in the studio recording verses for a number of guest features for rappers like Kid Cudi and Skepta, French Montana and Jay Guwapo, and Lil Tjay, which have slowly trickled out over the past year.

Pop Smoke was killed a year ago this month during a trip to Los Angeles, where a home invasion turned fatal for the New York rap favorite. News of his death was devastating for the hip-hop community, which poured out its collective appreciation at his contributions to the culture. Meanwhile, thanks to his prolific work ethic, he’s got plenty of posthumous music on the way, as well as his acting debut in Eddie Huang’s directorial debut, Boogie.

Meanwhile, Meek recently received some criticism for performing at a packed show in Houston with the pandemic death toll rising by the day. Considering he’s got his sights set on having a nine-figure income in the near future, his activity is no surprise, but perhaps he should keep putting out music like the song he teased on Instagram and find more healthy ways to pursue his goal.

Check out the snippet of Meek Mill and Pop Smoke’s Philly/New York crossover above.

